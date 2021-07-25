Ukrainian LPG tanker disabled, under tow in Arabian sea

Jul 25, 2021 at 03:54 in Accidents by Mikhail Voytenko

LPG tanker GAS YODLA suffered engine breakdown in the evening Jul 23 in Arabian sea some 50 nm from a cluster of oil platforms operating at oil fields off Mumbai, India. The started to drift towards platforms. Offshore tugs were called, the ship was taken on tow on Jul 24, understood to be towed to Mumbai. As of 0325 UTC Jul 25, she seemed to be under tow of offshore tug, with another tug and ICG ship escorting. Tanker is en route from Mongla Bangladesh to Khor Fakkan UAE.

