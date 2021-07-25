Ukrainian LPG tanker disabled, under tow in Arabian sea

We will create a new MarineTraffic account using the information from your FleetMon account. This includes your username, name, email address, address, telephone and mobile number, as well as your company name and affiliation (if applicable). After you log in to your new MarineTraffic account, we kindly ask you to reset your password for added security. Of course, you will continue to be able to use your FleetMon account for the time being (we will let you know the next steps about this at a later date).

Rest assured, all your subscriptions, whether monthly or yearly, will be matched accordingly. Your My Fleets and Tags, along with your Credit Points, will also be transferred to your new MarineTraffic account. Additionally, we will assist you in smoothly transferring your My Zones.

With your new MarineTraffic account, you will have access to all its features and services during the remaining duration of your FleetMon subscription. If your contract with FleetMon has already expired, there's no need to worry. We are offering a free trial period of two months, allowing you to experience and explore all the fantastic features MarineTraffic has to offer before deciding on a suitable subscription plan. If you encounter any issues or have any questions, contact our support team directly. They will be more than happy to assist you with your new MarineTraffic account.